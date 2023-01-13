Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $193

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] price surged by 1.73 percent to reach at $3.68. The company report on January 10, 2023 that HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES 2023 INVESTOR DAY EVENT IN NEW YORK CITY.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that it will host its 2023 investor conference at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The event will feature presentations and Q&A panels with the Honeywell leadership team. Further details will be provided closer to the event.

A sum of 2964228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.03M shares. Honeywell International Inc. shares reached a high of $217.22 and dropped to a low of $212.38 until finishing in the latest session at $215.98.

The one-year HON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.38. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $216.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 68.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.90, while it was recorded at 212.11 for the last single week of trading, and 193.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.25%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108,701 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,387,360, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,456,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.74 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.98 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,167,044 shares. Additionally, 941 investors decreased positions by around 15,442,089 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 473,685,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,294,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,029,621 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,612 shares during the same period.