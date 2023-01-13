HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is 120.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] gained 37.66% on the last trading session, reaching $3.18 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Provides December 2022 Production Update.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2022 to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2022.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 9, 2023) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company’s global Bitcoin operations for the month of December 2022 and the calendar year 2022, with 213.8 Bitcoin produced in December, plus USD $3.15 million of income from our energy price hedging and grid balancing strategy. Additionally, the Company produced crypto assets with a value of 4,752 Bitcoin (based on daily average price of Bitcoin) in 2022, which is an 18% increase from the prior year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. represents 110.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $352.60 million with the latest information. HIVE stock price has been found in the range of $2.335 to $3.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 4998137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Stifel have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for HIVE stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.65. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 67.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.72 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.04 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.31.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

There are presently around $33 million, or 14.56% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,701,013, which is approximately 128.676% of the company’s market cap and around 7.76% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,322,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in HIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.94 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 4,264,310 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 523,031 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 5,634,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,421,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,821 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 396,347 shares during the same period.