Hess Corporation [HES] Stock trading around $150.73 per share: What’s Next?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] closed the trading session at $150.73 on 01/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.73, while the highest price level was $153.385. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link to receive a unique PIN and dial-in number. This conference call and subsequent replay will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.28 percent and weekly performance of 7.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, HES reached to a volume of 2534338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $150 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HES stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HES shares from 126 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 15.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HES stock trade performance evaluation

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.12, while it was recorded at 145.50 for the last single week of trading, and 121.12 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hess Corporation [HES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 78.09%.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,154 million, or 88.40% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,949,382, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,348,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.73 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly -10.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 12,070,224 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 12,232,010 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 242,093,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,395,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,933,261 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 658,292 shares during the same period.