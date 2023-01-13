Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] stock Initiated by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $18

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.27%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 7.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please register through this link Q4 2022 earnings – phone link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.

Over the last 12 months, HTZ stock dropped by -29.95%. The one-year Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.06. The average equity rating for HTZ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.62 billion, with 355.00 million shares outstanding and 330.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, HTZ stock reached a trading volume of 2997843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on HTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.06.

HTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.18 and a Gross Margin at +37.34. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.00.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,659 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181,455,469, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,432,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.0 million in HTZ stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $179.01 million in HTZ stock with ownership of nearly -9.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HTZ] by around 19,310,743 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 43,878,455 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 267,756,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,945,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTZ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,172,582 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 13,820,206 shares during the same period.