Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is -11.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] loss -9.23% on the last trading session, reaching $50.56 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 1.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (“Halozyme”) today announced that it has elected to redeem on March 17, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) all of its outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) pursuant to Section 4.03 of the Indenture, dated as of November 18, 2019 (the “Indenture”), between Halozyme and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (in such capacity, the “Trustee”). Halozyme has delivered a notice of redemption to the Trustee.

Holders of the Notes may convert their Notes at any time prior the close of business on the Business Day prior to the Redemption Date, at a conversion rate equal to 42.0331 shares of Halozyme’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which is equivalent to a Conversion Price of approximately $23.79 per share. In accordance with Section 5.03(A) of the Indenture, Halozyme has elected to settle any conversions by delivering a combination of cash and stock with cash in an amount of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, and the remainder in Halozyme’s common stock, together with cash, if applicable, in lieu of delivering any fractional shares of common stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. represents 136.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.68 billion with the latest information. HALO stock price has been found in the range of $48.97 to $51.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, HALO reached a trading volume of 4211567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

Trading performance analysis for HALO stock

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, HALO shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.51, while it was recorded at 54.20 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.24 and a Gross Margin at +81.64. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +90.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 231.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 47.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

There are presently around $6,604 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,199,633, which is approximately -0.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,335,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.23 million in HALO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $312.13 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly 4.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 11,844,297 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 7,425,448 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 111,353,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,623,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,459,566 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,517 shares during the same period.