Goldman lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.39 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that MetLife Announces Full Redemption of 4.368% Series D Senior Debentures.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 4.368% Series D Senior Debentures (the “Notes”), pursuant to the terms of the Notes. The full $1 billion outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be redeemed on February 10, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

The redemption price will be equal to the sum of (1) the greater of (A) the principal amount of the Notes; and (B) the present value, as of the Redemption Date, of all remaining scheduled principal and interest payments on the Notes from, but excluding, the Redemption Date through, and including, September 15, 2023 (not including any portion of such payments of interest that have accrued, or for which the regular record date has occurred, as of the Redemption Date), such present value to be calculated using discounting, on a semi-annual basis assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months, at a discount rate equal to the lesser of (i) the Treasury Rate (as defined in the indenture for the Notes) plus fifty (50) basis points and (ii) fifteen percent (15%); and (2) (without duplication) unpaid interest that has accrued on the Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, all interest on the Notes will cease to accrue.

MetLife Inc. stock is now -1.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $72.33 and lowest of $71.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.36, which means current price is +1.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 3979784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $82.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84.

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.71, while it was recorded at 71.89 for the last single week of trading, and 67.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.07%.

There are presently around $40,762 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.98 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 28,923,787 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 35,341,328 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 506,711,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,976,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,549,904 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,379,073 shares during the same period.