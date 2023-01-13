FREYR Battery [FREY] Stock trading around $10.62 per share: What’s Next?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.82%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that FREYR Battery Signs First E-Mobility Offtake Agreement with Impact Clean Power Technology to Supply Up to 14 GWh of LFP Cells.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced a conditional offtake agreement (“COA”) with Impact Clean Power Technology (“Impact”), a leading manufacturer of battery systems for transportation, industry and stationary energy storage for renewable energy sources, traditional power generation, rail, and telecommunications. Under the terms of the agreement, FREYR will supply 10 – 14 GWh of clean, next-generation battery cells based on the 24M Technologies, Inc. (“24M”) SemiSolidTM platform to Impact from 2025 – 2030.

FREYR intends to supply Impact with clean battery solutions based on the same battery cell architecture as the ESS products that will be produced at its Giga Arctic battery production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway. The LFP cells will be integrated into Impact’s E-Mobility products for use in commercial vehicles as well as other applications.

Over the last 12 months, FREY stock rose by 8.26%. The one-year FREYR Battery stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.43. The average equity rating for FREY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 116.70 million shares outstanding and 113.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, FREY stock reached a trading volume of 3618985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for FREYR Battery stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FREY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

FREY Stock Performance Analysis:

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.82. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FREYR Battery Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

FREYR Battery [FREY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $713 million, or 43.20% of FREY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 12,803,449, which is approximately 2.507% of the company’s market cap and around 18.68% of the total institutional ownership; KIM, LLC, holding 11,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.13 million in FREY stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $122.13 million in FREY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FREYR Battery stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 7,907,126 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,043,600 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,172,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,123,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,883,250 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,413 shares during the same period.