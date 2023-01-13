For Organon & Co. [OGN], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] price surged by 2.42 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Organon Makes Strategic Investment in Claria Medical to Support Development of Investigational Medical Device for Minimally Invasive Hysterectomy.

Agreement reinforces Organon’s continued focus on pursuing new solutions in high-need areas of women’s health.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company, today announced a strategic investment in Claria Medical, Inc. a privately-held company developing an investigational medical device being studied for use during minimally invasive laparoscopic hysterectomy. The agreement also grants Organon the option to acquire Claria Medical.

A sum of 2715408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Organon & Co. shares reached a high of $31.485 and dropped to a low of $30.59 until finishing in the latest session at $31.38.

The one-year OGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.25. The average equity rating for OGN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $33.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.15 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.68, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.43 and a Gross Margin at +62.55. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.12.

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -3.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,095 million, or 78.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,230,471, which is approximately 1.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,244,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.75 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $400.85 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly -1.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 15,420,559 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 14,896,180 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 163,912,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,229,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,112,280 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,956,419 shares during the same period.