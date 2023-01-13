For Freshworks Inc. [FRSH], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.94 during the day while it closed the day at $14.91. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Freshworks to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Event: Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ETAudio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com.

Freshworks Inc. stock has also gained 4.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSH stock has inclined by 15.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.35% and gained 1.36% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $4.31 billion, with 286.70 million shares outstanding and 158.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 2594575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $17.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on FRSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

FRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,711 million, or 73.10% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,599,434, which is approximately 37.86% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD, holding 11,595,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.9 million in FRSH stocks shares; and WESTBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $162.08 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 1676.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 29,942,987 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,995,190 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 75,795,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,734,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,641,200 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,746 shares during the same period.