For Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR], Analyst sees a drop to $6. What next?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] closed the trading session at $7.01 on 01/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.405, while the highest price level was $7.24. The company report on January 11, 2023 that RFK Announces Team-Wide Partnership with Esperion Therapeutics; Includes Primary Partnership for Brad Keselowski at the ’23 Daytona 500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski to Run No. 6 NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Ford in Famed Daytona 500.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.52 percent and weekly performance of 11.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ESPR reached to a volume of 2981292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ESPR stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESPR shares from 28 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.02 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.04.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $445 million, or 87.80% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 7,463,016, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,636,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.51 million in ESPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.96 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 12,059,065 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,087,971 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 47,303,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,450,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,102 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 312,159 shares during the same period.