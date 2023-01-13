Expion360 Inc. [XPON] is 8.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Expion360 Inc. [NASDAQ: XPON] gained 58.23% or 0.92 points to close at $2.50 with a heavy trading volume of 33321359 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Expion360 Introduces AURA POWERCAP(TM), Revolutionary Portable Powerpack Accessory for e360 Lithium-Ion Batteries.

Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has introduced AURA POWERCAP 600™ and AURA POWERCAP 800™, the first accessories that can transform Expion360 Li-ion batteries into a portable 600-watt or 800-watt powerpack.

AURA POWERCAPS easily convert e360 Li-ion batteries into portable power stations capable of powering numerous 120-volt and 12-volt devices. It also allows an e360 to be recharged using the included 7-amp 120-volt household charger or a lightweight 120-watt portable solar panel kit (sold separately).

It opened the trading session at $1.98, the shares rose to $3.96 and dropped to $1.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPON points out that the company has recorded 14.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -177.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, XPON reached to a volume of 33321359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expion360 Inc. [XPON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expion360 Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XPON stock

Expion360 Inc. [XPON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.81. With this latest performance, XPON shares gained by 113.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Expion360 Inc. [XPON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4700, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading.

Expion360 Inc. [XPON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expion360 Inc. [XPON] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +36.43. Expion360 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,076.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.13.

Expion360 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expion360 Inc. [XPON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of XPON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPON stocks are: PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 30,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 50.80% of the total institutional ownership; EIDELMAN VIRANT CAPITAL, holding 14,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in XPON stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $32000.0 in XPON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Expion360 Inc. [NASDAQ:XPON] by around 12,748 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,984 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 36,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPON stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,747 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,367 shares during the same period.