Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain 17.64% so far this year. What now?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] gained 3.84% on the last trading session, reaching $103.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that POST-HOLIDAY BURNOUT: EXPEDIA REPORTS 96% OF TRAVELERS WANT TO DO NOTHING ON THEIR NEXT VACATION.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

New research1 from leading travel app Expedia® reveals the over-scheduled holiday season has prompted many Americans to plan a “nothing-cation,” a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions. According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travelers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Expedia internal data confirms January is one of the top months for researching and booking beach vacations, which is a favorite trip type for nothing-cationers. On average, about a quarter of getaways planned during the first month of the year are to beach destinations, and many hotspots including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Oahu are already seeing double-digit increases in demand compared to the same time in 2019.2.

Expedia Group Inc. represents 157.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.90 billion with the latest information. EXPE stock price has been found in the range of $99.1342 to $103.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2666797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $125.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.27, while it was recorded at 96.96 for the last single week of trading, and 113.05 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $14,682 million, or 95.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,898,096, which is approximately 1.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,686,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $590.23 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 16,750,957 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 24,256,242 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 101,458,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,465,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,949,121 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 4,488,896 shares during the same period.