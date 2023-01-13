Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] is 25.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.62%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Ensysce Biosciences Issues 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today issued a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick.

Over the last 12 months, ENSC stock dropped by -98.69%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.11 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ENSC stock reached a trading volume of 3632566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6882, while it was recorded at 0.7842 for the last single week of trading, and 8.9104 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -562.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.62.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 123,125, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in ENSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 30,984 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 33,186 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 129,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,281 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 33,186 shares during the same period.