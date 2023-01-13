Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Is Currently 1.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] closed the trading session at $41.92. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 10.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results on February 10, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge’s media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.21 percent and weekly performance of 5.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ENB reached to a volume of 2612459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $44.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.96, while it was recorded at 41.15 for the last single week of trading, and 41.97 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.70%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,926 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 160,175,676, which is approximately 1.481% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,349,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.75 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -6.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 38,926,219 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 37,676,719 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 923,542,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,145,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,666,537 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,373,347 shares during the same period.