D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain 7.24% so far this year. What now?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -0.03% or -0.03 points to close at $95.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2820115 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc. Acquires the Homebuilding Operations of Riggins Custom Homes in Fayetteville, AR.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, today announced the acquisition of Riggins Custom Homes, one of the largest builders in Northwest Arkansas. The homebuilding assets of Riggins Custom Homes and related entities (Riggins) acquired include approximately 3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog. For the trailing twelve months ended November 30, 2022, Riggins closed 153 homes ($48 million in revenue) with an average home size of approximately 1,925 square feet and an average sales price of $313,600. D.R. Horton expects to pay approximately $107 million in cash for the purchase, and the Company plans to combine the Riggins operations with the current D.R. Horton platform in Northwest Arkansas.

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are excited for the Riggins team to join the D.R. Horton family. Their quality building operations and local market expertise make Riggins an excellent extension as we grow our local start-up market position in Northwest Arkansas.”.

It opened the trading session at $95.70, the shares rose to $96.5799 and dropped to $92.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded 31.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 2820115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $95.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $103 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 334.58.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.88 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.55, while it was recorded at 94.23 for the last single week of trading, and 75.48 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $28,114 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,232,812, which is approximately 16.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,864,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.75 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -5.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 24,238,758 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 23,738,912 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 246,128,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,105,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,322,087 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,792,224 shares during the same period.