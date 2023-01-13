Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Is Currently 0.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] jumped around 0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.58 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Corteva Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company’s Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until February 3, 2024.

Corteva Inc. stock is now 6.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTVA Stock saw the intraday high of $62.8511 and lowest of $61.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.43, which means current price is +7.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2888483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $72.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $70 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $71, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on CTVA stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 67 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 117.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.30, while it was recorded at 61.71 for the last single week of trading, and 59.88 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.77%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $35,700 million, or 83.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,055,723, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,910,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.14 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -6.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 25,178,670 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 27,619,012 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 517,674,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,471,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,500,415 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,521 shares during the same period.