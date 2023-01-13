Canaccord Genuity lifts Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] gained 3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $8.96 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Eldorado Gold Announces €680 Million Project Financing and Board Approval for the Skouries Project.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved, conditional upon the initial drawdown of the Term Facility, the investment decision and full re-start of construction at Skouries. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:30 am ET (8:30 am PT). The call details are at the end of this news release.

Eldorado Gold Corporation represents 183.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.61 billion with the latest information. EGO stock price has been found in the range of $8.7396 to $9.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 2765958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on EGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for EGO stock

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 10.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $955 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 22,155,728, which is approximately 26.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,788,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.3 million in EGO stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $87.93 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly 16.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 10,406,644 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 13,426,653 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 82,704,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,537,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,918 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,035,945 shares during the same period.