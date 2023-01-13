Canaan Inc. [CAN] Stock trading around $2.80 per share: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] price surged by 11.11 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 3131495 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Canaan Inc. shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $2.535 until finishing in the latest session at $2.80.

The one-year CAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.0. The average equity rating for CAN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canaan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.13. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

39 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 2,872,751 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,001,866 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,159,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,033,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,068 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,827,505 shares during the same period.