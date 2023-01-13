Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved up 14.45: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 14.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.98 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Camber Energy Regains Compliance with Continued Listing Standards.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on January 3, 2023 it received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) advising that the deficiency set forth in the Exchange’s notification letter to the Company on November 7, 2022 has now been resolved and the Company is back in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

Additional details regarding the communication from the Exchange were included in, and the description above is qualified in its entirety by Camber’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 4, 2023, which is available under “investors” – “SEC filings” at www.camber.energy.

Camber Energy Inc. represents 9.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.96 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $2.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 4993259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.93.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -54.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.5354, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 18.6870 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 305,884, which is approximately -9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 6.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 26.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 65,707 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 48,796 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 534,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 649,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,130 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,874 shares during the same period.