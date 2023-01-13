BofA Securities lifts Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] jumped around 1.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.21 at the close of the session, up 3.01%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL SUPERSTARS THE CHICKS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO MAY 3-13, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Today, 13-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks, announce their first ever Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2023, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock is now 13.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CZR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.48 and lowest of $45.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.59, which means current price is +14.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 2839172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $67.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.16. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.00, while it was recorded at 45.19 for the last single week of trading, and 48.17 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $9,597 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $986.57 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $903.61 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 22,441,121 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 25,101,481 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 155,732,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,274,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,431,122 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,356,824 shares during the same period.