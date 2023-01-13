Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Stock trading around $23.70 per share: What’s Next?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.23 during the day while it closed the day at $23.70. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2022 Q3 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Q3 Combined U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 1.4%.

Q3 Diluted EPS of $0.34 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock has also gained 14.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLMN stock has inclined by 20.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.99% and gained 17.79% year-on date.

The market cap for BLMN stock reached $1.98 billion, with 89.19 million shares outstanding and 83.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 2873149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $26.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $30, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BLMN stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BLMN shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.07, while it was recorded at 22.81 for the last single week of trading, and 20.68 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 195.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 0.32%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,206 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,798,470, which is approximately -8.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,842,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.27 million in BLMN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $143.62 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 1.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 12,253,890 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 11,979,639 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 68,845,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,079,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,841 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,446,008 shares during the same period.