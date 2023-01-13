Berenberg slashes price target on Rio Tinto Group [RIO] – find out why.

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] surged by $2.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $77.72 during the day while it closed the day at $77.68. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Rio Tinto donates $2 million to Kimberley flood relief and recovery efforts.

Rio Tinto has donated $2 million to the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund to support Kimberley communities left devastated by the catastophic flooding event generated by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.

Employee donations to the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund, which opened today, will also be matched dollar-for-dollar by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Group stock has also gained 7.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIO stock has inclined by 40.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.06% and gained 9.10% year-on date.

The market cap for RIO stock reached $124.89 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 4020249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $71.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.61, while it was recorded at 75.37 for the last single week of trading, and 64.60 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,247 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,152,710, which is approximately -4.676% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,022,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $849.18 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 24,744,224 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 19,029,597 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 88,141,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,915,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,592,511 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,462,230 shares during the same period.