Barclays PLC [BCS] is 12.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] gained 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $8.79 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Barclays Research Examines How War and Extreme Weather Are Exacerbating Food Insecurity.

A new Barclays Impact Series report raises concerns about rising food protectionism, which could hamper efforts to improve food security.

Barclays today released the 10th edition of its Impact Series, entitled “Global food systems under mounting pressure.” The research report examines how the war in Ukraine, coupled with extreme weather events, is threatening food security globally.

Barclays PLC represents 4.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.26 billion with the latest information. BCS stock price has been found in the range of $8.66 to $8.8275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 3687121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 371.80.

Trading performance analysis for BCS stock

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.40 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $1,285 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,546,546, which is approximately -1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 11,746,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.25 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $94.49 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 4.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 14,228,143 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 14,180,673 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 117,794,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,203,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,592 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,413,056 shares during the same period.