AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] Is Currently 6.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] jumped around 0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.33 at the close of the session, up 6.18%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that AST SpaceMobile and NASA Sign Joint Agreement to Improve Spaceflight Safety.

Space Act Agreement formalizes existing cooperation to protect assets in low Earth orbit.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced that its subsidiary, AST & Science, LLC, and NASA recently signed an agreement to formalize both organizations’ dedication to maintaining and improving safety in the shared environment of space.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is now 10.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.35 and lowest of $4.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.27, which means current price is +23.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 2548982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ASTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has ASTS stock performed recently?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 21.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.28 and a Gross Margin at -223.06. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]

There are presently around $63 million, or 16.80% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,056,832, which is approximately 10.986% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,768,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.42 million in ASTS stocks shares; and BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.73 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AST SpaceMobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 2,283,965 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,629,534 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,884,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,798,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,753 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,936 shares during the same period.