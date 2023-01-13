Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $13

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.44 during the day while it closed the day at $11.39. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 137344438. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock has also gained 5.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AM stock has inclined by 15.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.00% and gained 5.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AM stock reached $5.31 billion, with 478.46 million shares outstanding and 321.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 3260032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AM stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,889 million, or 53.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,170,694, which is approximately 10.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 33,650,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.28 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $367.6 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 15,080,592 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 13,851,765 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 224,718,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,650,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,965 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,667,069 shares during the same period.