Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] moved down -2.25: Why It’s Important

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at -$1.39. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Budweiser Hosts Unforgettable Victory Celebration for FIFA World Cup™ Champion ARGENTINA.

At the #BringHomeTheBud celebration throughout the country, Budweiser toasts Argentina’s victory with limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs for fans, hosts the ultimate celebration event, and screens the music video for “The World Is Yours to Take” from the FIFA World Cup™ soundtrack featuring Lil Baby and moments from Argentina’s iconic win.

Today, Budweiser, the Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup™, unveiled the details of its promised victory celebration for the tournament champions as part of its #BringHomeTheBud campaign. At the celebrations taking place in various cities in Argentina throughout the holiday season, fans will be invited to enjoy limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs.

A sum of 2693377 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares reached a high of $60.87 and dropped to a low of $59.87 until finishing in the latest session at $60.49.

The one-year BUD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.4. The average equity rating for BUD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $59.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BUD stock. On September 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BUD shares from 68 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

BUD Stock Performance Analysis:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, BUD shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.75, while it was recorded at 60.92 for the last single week of trading, and 54.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.36. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $23,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BUD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 10.45%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,690 million, or 6.80% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 25,373,746, which is approximately 6.438% of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 9,925,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.41 million in BUD stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $560.95 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 10,231,731 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 4,343,265 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 96,023,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,598,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,485 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 932,722 shares during the same period.