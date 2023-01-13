Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain 9.33% so far this year. What now?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] jumped around 0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.51 at the close of the session, up 4.95%. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Hague, January 6, 2023 – Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 42.5 million to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.

The repurchase of shares will commence on January 9, 2023 and is expected to be completed on or before January 30, 2023. Aegon will engage a third party to execute the transactions on its behalf. The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.

Aegon N.V. stock is now 9.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEG Stock saw the intraday high of $5.5357 and lowest of $5.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.22, which means current price is +10.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 3467380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45.

How has AEG stock performed recently?

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.76. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.11. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $74,132 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to -2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $1,136 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 128,828,797, which is approximately 0.855% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 16,107,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.75 million in AEG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $34.73 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -4.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 8,705,131 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 10,097,391 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 187,427,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,230,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,368 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,263 shares during the same period.