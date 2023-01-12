Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is 7.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.00%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Feb. 14, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ZTS stock dropped by -25.73%. The one-year Zoetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.34. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.50 billion, with 467.80 million shares outstanding and 464.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, ZTS stock reached a trading volume of 3270694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $208.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 105.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.61, while it was recorded at 150.48 for the last single week of trading, and 162.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.07%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,055 million, or 94.50% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,203,732, which is approximately -5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,550,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.13 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

671 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,767,742 shares. Additionally, 713 investors decreased positions by around 18,871,500 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 388,027,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,666,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,484 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,059,879 shares during the same period.