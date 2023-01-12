why Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.09

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] surged by $4.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $39.2499 during the day while it closed the day at $38.50. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization and Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Sales and Earnings Update.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Announces New $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization.

Expects Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Sales, Operating Income, and Diluted EPS Within Range of Previously Communicated Guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock has also gained 12.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSCO stock has inclined by 14.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.66% and gained 7.60% year-on date.

The market cap for VSCO stock reached $3.06 billion, with 81.00 million shares outstanding and 72.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3687969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $48.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $51 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VSCO stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VSCO shares from 55 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 180.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.54. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.65, while it was recorded at 34.10 for the last single week of trading, and 38.98 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +40.68. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. go to -7.40%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,819 million, or 93.40% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,580,918, which is approximately 7.74% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 7,549,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.65 million in VSCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $275.75 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly -4.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 7,816,110 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 8,278,007 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 57,123,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,217,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,827 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,743,190 shares during the same period.