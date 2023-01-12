why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $597.26

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] closed the trading session at $493.40 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $485.00, while the highest price level was $495.60. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Owensboro Health and Optum Launch Comprehensive Partnership to Enhance Patient Care and Experience in Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Optum will manage and modernize key functions including revenue cycle and information technology.

Relationship will bring new jobs and opportunities to the region and support future growth and innovation at Owensboro Health.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.94 percent and weekly performance of -2.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 4266776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $597.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 10.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 527.92, while it was recorded at 489.88 for the last single week of trading, and 518.44 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.22%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $400,812 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,969,869, which is approximately 1.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,346,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.2 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.86 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,388 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,334,494 shares. Additionally, 1,303 investors decreased positions by around 26,218,417 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 762,793,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,346,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,710,518 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,251,420 shares during the same period.