why Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.79

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.47 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,387.5 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1,410.6 billion at November 30, 2022. This month’s decrease in AUM reflected the impact of negative markets, partially offset by long-term net inflows.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, AUM reflected the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Alcentra1, partially offset by long-term net outflows of $10.9 billion which include $12.1 billion in reinvested distributions.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock is now 11.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEN Stock saw the intraday high of $29.62 and lowest of $29.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.45, which means current price is +10.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 3392520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $22.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.06.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 28.57 for the last single week of trading, and 25.53 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -6.79%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $6,767 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 34,909,926, which is approximately 7.332% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,407,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.06 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $870.27 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 16,359,667 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 13,459,740 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 199,791,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,610,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,533,829 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,021,878 shares during the same period.