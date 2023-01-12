why CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.41

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] traded at a high on 01/11/23, posting a 3.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.58. The company report on January 5, 2023 that CTI BioPharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3225143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.54%.

The market cap for CTIC stock reached $700.23 million, with 126.89 million shares outstanding and 125.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 3225143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.28.

How has CTIC stock performed recently?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -447.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.85.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $546 million, or 79.30% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,742,554, which is approximately 39.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,813,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.18 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.82 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 12.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 24,815,016 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 15,470,986 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 57,626,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,912,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,069,136 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,756 shares during the same period.