why Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.20

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.01 at the close of the session, up 3.80%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Announces $12.9 Billion Final Close for Dyal Capital Partners V.

Record fund close for GP Capital Solutions division will provide capital to market-leading institutional alternative asset management companies.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE:OWL) today announced the final closing of Dyal Capital Partners V (“Fund V”) with $12.9 billion of committed capital. Fund V closed on December 30 and was almost $4.0 billion larger than the team’s previous fund, Dyal Capital Partners IV.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is now 13.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OWL Stock saw the intraday high of $12.02 and lowest of $11.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.70, which means current price is +21.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 4443229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.84.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 34.74%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $4,978 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,767,950, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $494.3 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 38,742,162 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,577,753 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 361,139,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,459,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,135,466 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,922 shares during the same period.