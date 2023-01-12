why Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.87

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $19.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call toll free by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (929) 526-1599. All callers will need to enter access code 584901. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing toll free +1 (866) 813-9403 and to international callers by dialing +44 204 525 0658. For all replays, please reference access code 582648. An archived replay will also be available through February 21, 2023 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.

Ares Capital Corporation represents 517.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.00 billion with the latest information. ARCC stock price has been found in the range of $18.87 to $19.335.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 3299625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.05, while it was recorded at 18.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

There are presently around $3,273 million, or 32.40% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,155,454, which is approximately -3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 11,000,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.52 million in ARCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $112.32 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 14.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 17,814,054 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 27,768,149 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 123,831,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,413,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,665,890 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,782 shares during the same period.