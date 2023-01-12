why Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.72

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] closed the trading session at $54.54 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.07, while the highest price level was $55.45. The company report on January 5, 2023 that White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan’s Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Figure 1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.90 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, AEM reached to a volume of 3261595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $61.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 609.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.00, while it was recorded at 54.86 for the last single week of trading, and 48.97 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -8.17%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,471 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,328,727, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 17,800,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $970.85 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $873.38 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 3.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 33,388,423 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 30,966,711 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 200,977,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,332,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,013,071 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 19,617,270 shares during the same period.