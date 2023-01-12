Wedbush lifts Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $41.47 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.17, while the highest price level was $41.735. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Citizens M&A Outlook Optimistic Despite Headwinds.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

After peak of 2021 and disruption of 2022, survey participants have positive outlook for 2023.

Citizens’ 2023 M&A Outlook revealed both upbeat expectations for company performance and high desire for growth in a low-growth world in the coming year. The annual survey of 400 leaders at U.S. middle-market companies and private equity firms also indicated that buyer and seller sentiment about mergers and acquisitions will return to pre-pandemic norms as the macroeconomic backdrop stabilizes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.33 percent and weekly performance of 2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 3414143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $46.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.99.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.16, while it was recorded at 41.19 for the last single week of trading, and 38.75 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,202 million, or 92.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,764,211, which is approximately 0.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,431,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 5.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,141,315 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 28,209,694 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 381,577,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,928,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,911,813 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,190,422 shares during the same period.