Wall Street Analyst Upgrade JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. What else is Wall St. saying

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] closed the trading session at $58.29 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.81, while the highest price level was $61.27. The company report on January 10, 2023 that JinkoSolar Launches Second Generation Tiger Neo Family.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today revealed its Second Generation Tiger Neo panel family – one of the world’s most efficient and powerful solar panels. The upgraded Tiger Neo family includes three series with up to 445Wp for 54-cell, 615Wp for 72-cell, and 635Wp for 78-cell and module efficiency up to 22.27%, 23.23%, and 22.72% respectively.

This generation of Tiger Neo panels built on the record highly efficient N-type TOPCon technology delivers improved performance and reliability that results in:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.59 percent and weekly performance of 38.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, JKS reached to a volume of 4120934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $60.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on JKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

JKS stock trade performance evaluation

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.65. With this latest performance, JKS shares gained by 17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.03, while it was recorded at 49.39 for the last single week of trading, and 54.84 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.37 and a Gross Margin at +16.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 72.41%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,244 million, or 50.90% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,839,016, which is approximately -11.316% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,008,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.06 million in JKS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $104.3 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 16.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 3,109,339 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,782,802 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 12,455,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,347,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,755 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 523,138 shares during the same period.