Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] surged by $2.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.37 during the day while it closed the day at $47.31. The company report on December 22, 2022 that The Trade Desk Appoints Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the appointment of Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development for North America. She will lead all business development activities for the company’s largest region including new client acquisition and expansion. Frohman will report to Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer.

Frohman previously served as VP of Client Development, expanding relationships with some of the company’s most important clients. Prior to joining The Trade Desk, Frohman served as a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company, where she advised the client service teams in the consumer, technology, media, and sports practices. Before joining McKinsey, Trish led the NBCUniversal Sports Advertising Sales Strategy, Sponsorship, and League Relations team as an EVP, representing iconic brands such as the NFL, NHL, Olympics, NASCAR, and PGA. Prior to joining NBCU, Trish held several senior leadership roles, including EVP of Sports Advertising Sales and Marketing and Event Marketing, during nearly 17 years at Turner Broadcasting.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock has also gained 6.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTD stock has declined by -9.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.13% and gained 5.53% year-on date.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $23.32 billion, with 487.96 million shares outstanding and 441.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4575865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $62.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.60, while it was recorded at 44.20 for the last single week of trading, and 54.12 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,583 million, or 77.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,636,860, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,415,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.72 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -5.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 38,891,994 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 37,850,613 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 252,630,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,372,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,606,231 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,502,630 shares during the same period.