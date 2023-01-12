Wall Street Analyst Initiated Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -1.51% or -1.18 points to close at $77.13 with a heavy trading volume of 9121769 shares. The company report on January 4, 2023 that TOM’S OF MAINE ANNOUNCES 2022 INCUBATOR MEMBERS: FIVE RISING ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERS EACH AWARDED $20K TO SUPPORT THEIR WORK.

Tom’s of Maine today announced the five winning members of the 2022 Tom’s of Maine Incubator, including Aliyah Collins (24), Wawa Gatheru (24), Alexia Leclercq (22), Bodhi Patil (20), and Sanjana Paul (25).

Each recipient has been awarded $20,000 in funding to help support their work, plus access to expert mentors and opportunities to collaborate with and receive support from Tom’s of Maine in amplifying their work in sustainability.

It opened the trading session at $78.44, the shares rose to $78.715 and dropped to $76.695, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CL points out that the company has recorded -1.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, CL reached to a volume of 9121769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CL stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 92 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 102.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.97, while it was recorded at 78.54 for the last single week of trading, and 77.22 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 2.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $50,475 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,638,269, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,911,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.01 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.78 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

647 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 56,519,291 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 56,287,612 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 541,607,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654,414,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,416,230 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,590,446 shares during the same period.