Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] price surged by 3.50 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) (“ORCC”) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. ORCC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 financial results.

A sum of 3432963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $12.79 and dropped to a low of $12.32 until finishing in the latest session at $12.70.

The one-year ORCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.78. The average equity rating for ORCC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

ORCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, ORCC shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owl Rock Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.03. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,108 million, or 41.50% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 27,050,119, which is approximately -0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 1.55% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 25,451,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.23 million in ORCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $124.12 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -1.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 9,278,294 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 15,316,569 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 141,375,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,970,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,548,929 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,335,970 shares during the same period.