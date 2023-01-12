Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 39.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 62.72%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Ontrak Health and Optima Health Sign New Amendment to Impact Highest Acuity Members.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, announced it has signed an amendment with one of its long-standing customers, Optima Health, that will focus its cutting-edge Wholehealth+ care program on Optima Health’s highest acuity and cost-prohibitive members within their commercial line of business.

This updated agreement allows Ontrak Health and Optima Health to focus on commercial members most in need of care and treatment and is powered by Ontrak Health’s AI-enabled Advanced Engagement System which facilitates real-time feedback for coaches and providers and state-of-the-art reporting capabilities to optimize health outcomes and financial returns.

Over the last 12 months, OTRK stock dropped by -86.48%. The one-year Ontrak Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.8. The average equity rating for OTRK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.24 million, with 24.34 million shares outstanding and 17.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 143.96K shares, OTRK stock reached a trading volume of 6857793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

OTRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.72. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 62.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.53 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3999, while it was recorded at 0.4465 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9199 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ontrak Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16.

Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

OTRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 778,960, which is approximately 181.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 142,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in OTRK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $85000.0 in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 15.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 794,149 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,457,764 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,340,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,911,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,977 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,122,579 shares during the same period.