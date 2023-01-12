Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.46%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Altice USA Announces Successful Pricing of New Term Loan.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA”), today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (“CSC”) successfully priced and allocated a new $2 billion 5-year Senior Secured Term Loan B (the “Senior Secured Term Loan B”) under its existing credit agreement originally dated as of October 9, 2015, as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. The Senior Secured Term Loan B will mature on the date that is the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any September 2019 Term Loans (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) are still outstanding, unless the September 2019 Term Loan Maturity Date (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. The proceeds from this new Senior Secured Term Loan B are expected to be used to refinance in part (including by way of cashless roll) the outstanding principal amount of CSC’s March 2017 Term Loans (as defined in the Fourth Amendment) and October 2018 Incremental Term Loans (as defined in the Sixth Amendment).

The new Senior Secured Term Loan B will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the Term SOFR rate plus a margin of 4.50% per annum. As a result, the average cost of debt for CSC is expected to increase from 5.1% to 5.3% and the weighted average life of CSC’s debt has been extended from 5.8 to 6.0 years on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ATUS stock dropped by -69.94%. The one-year Altice USA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.48. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 455.95 million shares outstanding and 206.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, ATUS stock reached a trading volume of 3671161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,276 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 34,640,405, which is approximately 10.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,834,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.2 million in ATUS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $73.05 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 38,266,448 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 32,416,127 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 191,238,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,920,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,112,912 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,907,512 shares during the same period.