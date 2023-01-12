ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $7

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] traded at a high on 01/11/23, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.37. The company report on January 9, 2023 that ViewRay Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; appoints William P. “Bill” Burke as Chief Financial Officer.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The preliminary results have not been audited and are subject to change.

Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results and Other Data (Unaudited).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3502645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ViewRay Inc. stands at 8.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.04%.

The market cap for VRAY stock reached $772.83 million, with 181.05 million shares outstanding and 176.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 725.39K shares, VRAY reached a trading volume of 3502645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has VRAY stock performed recently?

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.82 and a Gross Margin at -8.06. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.73.

ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

There are presently around $670 million, or 86.20% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 17,242,918, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 15,752,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.84 million in VRAY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $63.97 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 9,139,618 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 11,964,347 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 132,123,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,227,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,111,208 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,667,945 shares during the same period.