UserTesting Inc. [USER] fell -0.13% so far this year. What now?

UserTesting Inc. [NYSE: USER] traded at a low on 01/11/23, posting a -0.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.50. The company report on January 11, 2023 that UserTesting Helps Drive the Future of Retail Banking Experiences with Real Human Insight.

New test templates enable retail banks to readily get pre-and post-launch feedback at the speed of agile to better ensure success during the design, development, and optimization of new features and experiences.

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help retail banks build more user-friendly features and in-branch experiences, and improve how customers engage and interact across channels and devices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3618719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UserTesting Inc. stands at 0.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.36%.

The market cap for USER stock reached $1.10 billion, with 144.21 million shares outstanding and 124.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, USER reached a trading volume of 3618719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UserTesting Inc. [USER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USER shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USER stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for UserTesting Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for UserTesting Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $4.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on USER stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USER shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UserTesting Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for USER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has USER stock performed recently?

UserTesting Inc. [USER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, USER shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for UserTesting Inc. [USER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

UserTesting Inc. [USER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UserTesting Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for UserTesting Inc. [USER]

There are presently around $541 million, or 49.20% of USER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USER stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 25,252,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 24,868,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.51 million in USER stocks shares; and OPENVIEW MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $68.69 million in USER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UserTesting Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in UserTesting Inc. [NYSE:USER] by around 2,200,859 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,781 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 67,961,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,099,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USER stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,665 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,748 shares during the same period.