Target Corporation [TGT] Revenue clocked in at $108.72 billion, up 6.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] traded at a high on 01/11/23, posting a 1.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $158.97. The company report on December 26, 2022 that ‘The Target Clearance Run’ Sale is on with up to 50% Savings on Guest-Favorite Apparel, Toys, Beauty, Home Décor and More.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With new savings on thousands of items across the assortment, Target is a convenient one-stop shop for all guests’ post-holiday needs, from restocking after the holidays and planning New Year’s celebrations to getting that last special gift.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announces new discounts beginning today with “The Target Clearance Run.” The event features special offers on thousands of popular items — including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more. Guests can shop the sale at Target’s nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, on Target.com and via the Target app.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3143158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Target Corporation stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $70.48 billion, with 460.30 million shares outstanding and 459.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3143158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $174.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $160, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.70, while it was recorded at 157.14 for the last single week of trading, and 169.92 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -4.87%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $58,385 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,833,900, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,824,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.44 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 2.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,049 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,164,580 shares. Additionally, 806 investors decreased positions by around 22,171,225 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 313,932,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,267,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,990,435 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 2,949,403 shares during the same period.