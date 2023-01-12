RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] – find out why.

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] gained 0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $18.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Pan American Silver files Management Information Circular in connection with the proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) today announces it has filed the management information circular (the “Circular”) in respect of the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of Pan American (“Shareholders”) to be held in connection with Pan American’s proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) and the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana’s interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico”), by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

An electronic copy of the Circular is available on Pan American’s website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/arrangement-agreement-with-yamana/ and on SEDAR and EDGAR under Pan American’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The mailing of the Circular and other materials to Shareholders will commence on or about January 4, 2023.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.77 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $18.01 to $18.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 4349620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.21 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,695 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,582,103, which is approximately -3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,040,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.56 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $93.43 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 8,288,551 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 10,706,551 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 73,840,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,835,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 722,847 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,184,020 shares during the same period.