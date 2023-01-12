Phillips 66 [PSX] fell -2.56% so far this year. What now?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Phillips 66 Reaches Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Common Units of DCP Midstream, LP.

Increases Phillips 66’s economic interest in DCP Midstream, LP to 86.8%.

Targeted operational and commercial synergies of at least $300 million.

A sum of 3550694 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.22M shares. Phillips 66 shares reached a high of $102.73 and dropped to a low of $100.527 until finishing in the latest session at $101.42.

The one-year PSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.28. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $121.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.85, while it was recorded at 102.74 for the last single week of trading, and 93.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 29.20%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,173 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,644,106, which is approximately 1.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,325,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

701 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 14,394,362 shares. Additionally, 569 investors decreased positions by around 23,117,319 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 299,434,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,946,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,013 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,658,061 shares during the same period.