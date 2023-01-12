Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain 2.76% so far this year. What now?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] loss -0.48% or -0.13 points to close at $27.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3502131 shares. The company report on November 18, 2022 that PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY‐OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION AND FINAL RESULTS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $81.6 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 AND OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $114.6 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 10.00% TERM LOAN DUE 2024.

Wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co‐Issuers”), today announced the expiration and final results of their previously announced offer to purchase (the “Notes Offer”) for cash up to $81.6 million (the “Offer Amount”) in aggregate principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 105.91% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 19, 2022 (as amended by the press release issued on October 27, 2022, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Notes Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 18, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $53,445,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time.

It opened the trading session at $27.08, the shares rose to $27.47 and dropped to $26.7101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTU points out that the company has recorded 26.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -176.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 3502131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $32.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for BTU stock

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 27.63 for the last single week of trading, and 24.88 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $3,145 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,337,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.82 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $298.75 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -29.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 17,268,157 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 17,802,571 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 80,750,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,821,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,782,685 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,315,309 shares during the same period.