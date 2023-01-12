Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $85

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] closed the trading session at $75.40 on 01/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.73, while the highest price level was $75.99. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Microchip Technology Announces Addition to Its Board of Directors.

Commenting on Robert Rango’s appointment to the board, Microchip’s Executive Chair, Steve Sanghi, said, “Mr. Rango most recently served as the CEO of Enevate Corporation, a privately held technology company. As a leader with over 40 years of industry experience, Mr. Rango has held leadership roles of increasing prominence at various semiconductor companies including Broadcom Corporation, AT&T Microelectronics, Lucent Technologies, and Agere Systems. He brings years of industry operations, technology experience, risk management and international business experience to Microchip along with significant public company board experience. He currently serves on the boards of KLA Corporation and Keysight Technologies, Inc., and served on the board of Integrated Device Technologies, Inc. from 2015 to 2019. We welcome Robert to our board and look forward to benefitting from his contributions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.33 percent and weekly performance of 6.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 3997477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $81.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP stock trade performance evaluation

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.19, while it was recorded at 73.30 for the last single week of trading, and 67.31 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 12.60%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,605 million, or 93.30% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,524,560, which is approximately 0.641% of the company’s market cap and around 2.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,591,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.35 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -3.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 53,385,982 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 51,448,119 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 393,903,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,737,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,356,894 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,184,475 shares during the same period.