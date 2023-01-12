Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $11.00 million, down -10.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Automotive Solutions from Meta Materials Featured in Project Arrow at CES 2023.

NANOWEB® Enables Efficient Deicing/Defogging, Electrochromic Glass, and Transparent Antennas.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that NANOWEB® automotive product applications will be featured in the Project Arrow exhibition in Las Vegas from January 5-8, at CES 2023. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada launched the first, original, full-build zero-emission concept vehicle named Project Arrow, the largest commercial vehicle collaboration in Canadian automotive history.

Meta Materials Inc. represents 362.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $393.96 million with the latest information. MMAT stock price has been found in the range of $1.07 to $1.1193.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 3401684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -24.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4811, while it was recorded at 1.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2349 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $38 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,537,958, which is approximately 38.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,402,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.78 million in MMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.59 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -73.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 9,045,492 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 24,144,438 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 2,371,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,561,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,208 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,334,713 shares during the same period.